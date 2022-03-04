Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

MRVI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 85,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.50. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

