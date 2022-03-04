Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
