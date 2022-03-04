Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $100,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

MKL opened at $1,260.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,085.00 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,251.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

