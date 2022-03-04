Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.57

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 756198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Get Markforged alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.