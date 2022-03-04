Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.15) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.17).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 162.55 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.41. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.