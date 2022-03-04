Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VAC traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.75. 578,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,010. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.17%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

