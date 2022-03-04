Marshall Wace LLP Invests $473,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $37.52 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

