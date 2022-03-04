Marshall Wace LLP Sells 59,088 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,088 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.94. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

