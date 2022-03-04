Marshall Wace LLP Takes $414,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after buying an additional 695,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $53,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $18.06 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

