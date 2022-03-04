Marshall Wace LLP Takes $437,000 Position in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000.

NASDAQ:CENQU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. CENAQ Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

