Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $340.99 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

