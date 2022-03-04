Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Materialise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

