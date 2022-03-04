Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MTLS stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 0.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
About Materialise (Get Rating)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
