Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

MTTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Matterport has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.