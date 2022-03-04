McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in VeriSign by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 33.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,778 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $218.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,100. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.46.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

