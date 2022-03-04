McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 388,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

FBND stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,068. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75.

