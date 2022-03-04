McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BND stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,905. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

