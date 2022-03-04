McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.1% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter.

GSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,230. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

