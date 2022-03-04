MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,687. MeaTech 3D has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MeaTech 3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.