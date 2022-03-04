Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will report $408.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $362.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MPW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,600,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

