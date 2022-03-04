Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 6.7%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.21 ($3.60) and last traded at €3.23 ($3.62). Approximately 71,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.46 ($3.88).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

