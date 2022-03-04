Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 437,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

