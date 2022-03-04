Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Up to $35.58

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $37.19. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $587.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

