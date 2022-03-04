Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,083 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 131,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

