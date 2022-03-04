Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Shares Up 7.4%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 496,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 186,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile (CVE:MNO)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.