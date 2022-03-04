Meter Governance Price Tops $1.25 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $414,484.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003693 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

