Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.58

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.58 and last traded at C$69.51, with a volume of 230411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

