Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.54

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.54 and traded as high as C$68.50. Metro shares last traded at C$68.36, with a volume of 365,638 shares.
Several research firms have commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.