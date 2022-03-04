Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $324,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

