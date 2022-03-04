Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Delek US were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $9,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delek US by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 35.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 242,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 56.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE:DK opened at $16.65 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.