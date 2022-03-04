Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

