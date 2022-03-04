Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,987 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $25.17 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

