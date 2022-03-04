Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kraton were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.08.

KRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

