Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MTD traded down $45.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,358.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,502.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,509.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,040 shares of company stock worth $5,787,607. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

