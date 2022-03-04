MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.
Shares of MFV opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.18.
About MFS Special Value Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
