MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MFV opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

