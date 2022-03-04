Michel Cadieux Sells 1,745 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michel Cadieux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $30,269.85.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $120.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

