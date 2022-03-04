Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

