Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.61. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

