Millennium Management LLC Buys 315,332 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 1,252.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,332 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,641,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 79,484 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1,731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 245,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 231,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McAfee (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.