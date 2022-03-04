Millennium Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 731,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $31,474,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,724,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.93 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

