Millennium Management LLC Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 241,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,273,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONON opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87.
ON Company Profile (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.