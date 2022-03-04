Millennium Management LLC Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 241,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

