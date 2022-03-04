Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.18 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 261,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.
In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
