Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

