MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $16,450.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.77. 8,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

