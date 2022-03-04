MML Investors Services LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

