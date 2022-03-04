MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after buying an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $35,273,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

