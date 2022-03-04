MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

