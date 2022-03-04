MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

