Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,029. The company has a market cap of $145.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $13.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

