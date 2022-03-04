Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock remained flat at $$55.78 during trading on Friday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

