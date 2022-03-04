monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MNDY stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.51. 20,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,834. monday.com has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,271,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,525,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

